Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.28

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.28 and traded as low as C$89.00. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$89.11, with a volume of 1,559,367 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$86.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

