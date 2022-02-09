Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up to $27.34

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $28.62. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 18,695 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

