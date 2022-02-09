Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSE:XLY) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,387,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 791,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$125.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

