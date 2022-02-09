Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cannae were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cannae by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,022,000 after purchasing an additional 212,953 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in Cannae by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 3,302,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cannae by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

CNNE opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

