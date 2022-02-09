Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.24 billion-$32.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.09 billion.

CAJ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 261,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,884. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Canon by 89.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canon by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

