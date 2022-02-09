Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 397,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,655,697 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

