CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as high as C$8.25. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 144,717 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$725.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

