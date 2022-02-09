Capita (LON:CPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.26

Capita plc (LON:CPI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.26 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.35 ($0.41), with a volume of 573453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.09 ($0.42).

A number of research analysts have commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.85. The stock has a market cap of £527.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,130.49). Insiders purchased 71,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,417 in the last ninety days.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

