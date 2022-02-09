Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,105.97

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,105.97 ($69.05) and traded as low as GBX 5,020 ($67.88). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,030 ($68.02), with a volume of 95,439 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,105.97.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,144 ($69.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,989.68 ($6,747.37).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

