Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

OVV opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.