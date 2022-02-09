Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $67.49

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.49, but opened at $70.27. Cardlytics shares last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 896 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $382,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 70,862 shares valued at $4,792,079. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 376,539 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.