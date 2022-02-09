Careteq Ltd (ASX:CTQ) Insider Mark Simari Acquires 250,000 Shares

Careteq Ltd (ASX:CTQ) insider Mark Simari acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).
Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Mark Simari purchased 154,000 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,020.00 ($14,198.58).
- On Monday, January 10th, Mark Simari purchased 946,000 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,360.00 ($107,347.52).
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Careteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Careteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.