Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 11.2%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s share price shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 5,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.