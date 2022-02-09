Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy at DNB Markets

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.