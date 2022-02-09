Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy at DNB Markets

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

