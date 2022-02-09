Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 117,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,444,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,413. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

