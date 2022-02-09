Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

CARR stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

