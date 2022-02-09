Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.98. 5,987,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,505. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

