Carvana Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -105.61 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,166,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,836,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

