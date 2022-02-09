CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.35 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.04. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 126.50 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.22).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

