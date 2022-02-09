CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.35 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.04. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 126.50 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.22).
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
