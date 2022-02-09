CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. 378,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,120. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after buying an additional 4,118,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,005,000 after buying an additional 983,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after buying an additional 954,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,443,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDK Global by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

