Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 79.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -216.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

