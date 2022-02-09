Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $50,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 193,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after buying an additional 58,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.44. 5,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $128.36 and a one year high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.