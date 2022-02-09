Celo Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00007676 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $72.29 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.73 or 0.07213993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.16 or 0.99790814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006430 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

