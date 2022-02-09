Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of CYAD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,816. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

