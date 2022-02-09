Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$20.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The firm has a market cap of C$36.92 billion and a PE ratio of 42.07.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

