Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 344,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,094,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cenovus Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.