Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.43) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.60 ($1.62).

CEY opened at GBX 93 ($1.26) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.71. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,117.65).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

