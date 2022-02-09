Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 51.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

