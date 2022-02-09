Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.26

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 20270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrica (CPYYY)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.