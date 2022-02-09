Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.31. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 101,955 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,362,390 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

