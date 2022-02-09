CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Trading Up 7.8%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 16,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,489,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 234.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 830,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 326,015 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $6,331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $5,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.