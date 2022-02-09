ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $23.81

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $22.94. ChampionX shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 2,230 shares changing hands.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 3.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 219,130 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

