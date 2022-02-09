Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.27, but opened at $29.46. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chegg shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 112,179 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

