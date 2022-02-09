Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.27

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.27 and last traded at $117.06, with a volume of 56257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.