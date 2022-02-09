Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS CNBA opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Chester Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

