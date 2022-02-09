Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
OTCMKTS CNBA opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Chester Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $54.00.
About Chester Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chester Bancorp (CNBA)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.