Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post sales of $33.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

CSSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 66,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.60.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.