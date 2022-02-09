Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,592 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up about 3.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 150,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

