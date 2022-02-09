Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,327,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 51,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,602. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

