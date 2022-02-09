Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,208 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.46. 273,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.