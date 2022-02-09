Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,460.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,589.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,752.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,976.96.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.