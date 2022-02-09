Chromia (CHR) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $371.79 million and $88.31 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00106750 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

