Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.83. Cian shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cian Plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cian stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.14% of Cian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

