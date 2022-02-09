Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

