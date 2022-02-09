Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 223,954 Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,201,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

