Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $1.39 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Shares of CE opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $128.36 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

