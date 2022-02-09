Cinedigm (CIDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 1,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,950. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cinedigm by 6,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cinedigm by 1,371.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cinedigm by 58.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cinedigm by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

