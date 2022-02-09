Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 401.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

