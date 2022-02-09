Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. 662,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,896,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $237.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

