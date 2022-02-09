CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 3.1%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 3,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.