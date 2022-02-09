CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,122 shares during the quarter. CITIC Capital Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Athanor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,275,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 614,200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,595,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 105,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

